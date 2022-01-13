Revamped OHL schedule pits the Colts against the Steelheads Saturday
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
The Ontario Hockey League posted new dates and times for Barrie Colts games that had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Colts were scheduled to face off against the North Bay Battalion on Saturday, but instead, the Barrie team will host the Mississauga Steelheads at 4 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.
The Colts will go head to head with the Battalion on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. in Barrie.
And on Sat., Jan. 23, the team will play the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Unfortunately, fans are not allowed to attend the games under the provincial restrictions that are in place until at least Jan. 26.
-
B.C. Liberals launch review of new memberships ahead of Feb. 5 leadership voteA review of more than 3,000 new applications for membership in the British Columbia Liberal Party is underway as the Feb. 5 leadership vote approaches.
-
New warning: Two vehicles involved in 'taxi cab' scamLondon police say a second vehicle may be involved in a series of 'taxi cab' scams that have defrauded residents of around $100,000.
-
Don't play 'roulette' with getting COVID-19, Sask. expert saysA new poll suggests most Canadians believe they will contract COVID-19, though more than one-in-three people in Saskatchewan believe they can still avoid infection.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at more than 80 continuing-care homes in Calgary ZoneAccording to the government of Alberta's provincial outbreak list, dozens of continuing-care homes in the Calgary Zone are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
-
Ontario to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunocompromised OntariansImmunocompromised Ontarians can book appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow.
-
Mask standards shift as Omicron variant spreadsGiven the high contagion level of Omicron, experts say the virus can slip through single-layer cloth masks. When schools re-open Monday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston wants to provide the best quality mask for everyone.
-
N.B. reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, at-home learning extended for one weekNew Brunswick health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Thursday, three new outbreaks at hospitalsAn additional five people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19 and five people have been discharged.
-
Three COVID-19 deaths on Six Nations this weekSix Nations is dealing with the deaths of three residents who passed away earlier this week due to COVID-19.