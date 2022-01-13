Revamped OHL schedule pits the Colts against the Steelheads Saturday

The Ontario Hockey League posted new dates and times for Barrie Colts games that had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Colts were scheduled to face off against the North Bay Battalion on Saturday, but instead, the Barrie team will host the Mississauga Steelheads at 4 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.

The Colts will go head to head with the Battalion on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. in Barrie.

And on Sat., Jan. 23, the team will play the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Unfortunately, fans are not allowed to attend the games under the provincial restrictions that are in place until at least Jan. 26.