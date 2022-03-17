Revellers flock to downtown Vancouver for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Two years to the day after the first pandemic-related measures impacted Vancouver’s hospitality industry, bars and pubs across the downtown core were packed Thursday as people came out to celebrate an uninhibited St. Patrick’s Day for the first time since 2019.

By one o’clock in the afternoon, Gastown’s Blarney Stone, arguably the city’s most famous Irish pub, was already full with people drinking, singing and dancing.

As they day progressed, a line formed and stretched to the end of the block and around the corner.

"It's so awesome. Just seeing this many people in one room again is crazy!” one woman told CTV News between sips of green beer.

It was a different story two years ago, when Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart made the decision to order all bars and restaurants in the downtown core to close for St. Patrick’s Day.

It was the first in a series of health-related measures that hit the hospitality industry especially hard over the last two years.

Now, vaccine passports are mandatory at bars and restaurants, but masks are not, capacity limits have been lifted and patrons are free to move about the dance floor.

"I’m just so grateful to all the front line workers, first responders, and residents, for getting vaccinated at a rate higher than really anywhere else in the world,” said Kennedy Stewart about the monumental effort to get things back to near-normal.

Another famous pub, The Irish Heather occupied prominent Gastown locations for over two decades before a mid-pandemic move to Chinatown.

This is the first St. Patrick’s Day it’s been open at its new location.

"Yeah, it's amazing. I don't know that I truly believed we were going to get here for this St Patrick's Day but I'm delighted that we are,” said owner Sean Heather.

His loyal patrons, who faithfully followed him to the new digs are also delighted to be able to raise a glass on one of the biggest days of the year in the bar business.

"It feels really great. We have traditions and it's nice to have those back and be together with people that we love and enjoy the day. It's awesome,” said Melanie Sutherland as she enjoyed an afternoon pint.

Vancouver Police say they will have extra officers in Gastown and the Granville Entertainment District, and will also increase patrols for impaired drivers.