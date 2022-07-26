Revelstoke Mountain Resort sued for negligence over bike crash

An Alberta man who was injured in a 2020 bike accident is suing the B.C. resort where it occurred as well as the manufacturer of the bike he was riding for negligence.

Loren Robert Fredrikson, a correctional officer, filed a notice of civil claim in a Kelowna Court last week suing Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Giant Bicycle Canada Inc. No statements of defence have been filed and Fredrikson's claims have not been tested in court.

On July 16, 2020, Fredrikson purchased a brand new bike in Calgary. Ten days later, he crashed while riding it along a service road at the resort, according to court documents.

"He suddenly and without warning encountered an unmarked, washout, man-made drainage ditch or open swale, covered by plywood, causing the rear suspension of the bike to break, causing the plaintiff to lose control of the bike, at which point he was launched off the bike 50 feet down an embankment," the notice of claim says.

The injuries Fredrikson sustained included a ligament tear, cuts and bruises and damage to his shoulder joint and back, the lawsuit claims. Long-term impacts include limited movement, chronic pain, headaches, dizziness, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance and "tearfulness."

The effects of these injuries are described as permanent in the court documents.

"The injuries, loss, and damage have caused and will continue to permanently cause the plaintiff pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of housekeeping capacity and permanent physical disability. The plaintiff will require permanent medical and rehabilitative care," the notice of claim reads.

"The plaintiff has suffered and will suffer a loss of income, loss of competitive advantage in the employment field, a loss of income earning potential and a decrease of income earning capacity."

The resort, the lawsuit claims, was negligent on several fronts because adequate steps were not taken to ensure the safety of the service road or to warn people of any potential dangers.

The manufacturer of the bike, on the other hand, is alleged to have produced a product with a "design defect" and to have failed to ensure it was safe through testing and inspection.