'Revenge travel': Travellers looking to go abroad leads to long lines and tested patience

The line-up inside Cherryhill Village Mall of people waiting to get into the Passport Canada office began at 6:30 a.m. and stretched down the hall, around the corner and in front of the mall businesses.

Those people waiting were told this morning by staff the wait would be about seven hours

“That’s what we were told this morning, that it could be the entire day,” says Andrea Ruth who was in line around 7:30 a.m.

Some of those waiting were trying to get comfortable stretching out on the floor, some with the added challenge of keeping toddlers and children entertained.

“I’m lucky that my in-laws are in town, because I don’t know what I would do otherwise,” says Nadine Shaban-Teriaky who left her one year old son at home. “There’s no way he would wait here for seven-eight hours. So I actually empathize with all the parents behind me with their kids.”

For many of these people, this is not their first attempt at getting in to the office.

“I was here last week and came at 8:30 a.m.,” says Ruth. “And we were told at that time in all likelihood, we wouldn’t be seen.”

Ayaz Mosa has been patiently waiting since 7:30 a.m. as well.

“It is what it is, I understand because of COVID closures and everything that it’s going to take much longer than anticipated,” Mosa said.

The need to get away for people who have been cooped up for over two years is a driving factor.

“We haven’t travelled in two years, and we’re dying to get out there and travel and see family that you haven’t seen in a couple of years,” says Shaban-Teriaky

The return to travelling has led to a boom in all businesses in the industry, Jujihn Lia has operated a Fast Photo for nearly three decades in North East London, Ont., and he’s never seen it this busy.

“That first time, after so many years, it’s the first time I see it that busy for the passport,” Lia said.

Travel agents say the phones have been ringing off the hook for the past month

“It’s been two long years being in the house, not seeing anybody, not doing much, and people just really want to get away,” says Kelly-Lynn Balderston, a Travel Consultant with Robert Q.

She says the business is booming, but travellers need to be flexible and patient.

“Line ups are longer, there’s sometimes flight delays happen, so you just really need to go and relax and just know the reward at the end is worth it,” Balderston said.

There is also constantly changing guidelines, and rules depending on the country you are travelling to, so travellers will have to be nimble when dealing with a still evolving COVID situation.