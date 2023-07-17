Revered Elder passes away in Sault Ste. Marie

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a prominent First Nation man and revered Elder from Sault Ste. Marie who survived Canada's residential school system and became an instrumental part of getting a federal government apology.

Arnold Michael ‘Mike’ Frederick Cachagee, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday at Sault Area Hospital.

"He was a survivor of the Indian residential school system which he was taken away at an early age of four and stayed in the residential school system ‘til he was 16,” his obituary said.

“He became a certified automobile mechanic for 30 + years and then decided to go back to university to pursue his education at Algoma Shingwaulk University.”

During the 12 years he spent in the system, he attended St. John's Indian Residential School in Chapleau, Bishop Horden Indian Residential School in Moose Factory and Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie.

He graduated with an honours degree in political science at the age of 55 and became the first Indian residential school survivor to graduate from Algoma Shingwaulk University.

"Arnold (Mike) had many life accomplishments which impacted thousands of people across this country," his obituary said.

He worked for the Indigenous university after graduating before becoming the dean of native studies at Confederation College in Thunder Bay.

The flags in front of Shingwauk Hall have been lowered in his honour, Algoma University said in a social media post.

Cachagee worked as a political adviser to the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) and later became chief of his First Nation, Chapleau Cree.

"Michael was a trailblazer through his advocacy for residential school survivors and provided tremendous support to help them through their trauma. He was adamant that the history of the Indian Residential School system must never be forgotten and he fought against the destruction of the records documenting the experiences of more than 38,000 survivors," NAN Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum said in a news release on behalf of the executive council.

STRONG ADVOCATE FOR SURVIVORS

"Michael’s life of leadership includes serving as chief of the Fox Lake community and lead negotiator in the treaty land entitlement claims process. He was a member of NAN’s governance and education negotiating team, our representative in tri-lateral treaty discussion forums, and also served as political advisor to past grand chiefs."

Through his work with Children of Shingwauk, he became a strong advocate for other survivors and formed the Ontario Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

"His vision was clear, he wanted the survivors to take action, be heard, and be on the road to Truth & Reconciliation," Cachagee's obituary said.

"He was a hockey coach, guitarist, an artist, loved his country music, loved stock car racing, darn good hockey player, a mentor, a big brother, he taught us how to skate, ride bikes, throw a baseball, but most all he was a good father. He was our hero."

A celebration of life is being held Wednesday from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Garden River First Nation community hall.