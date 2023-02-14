Reverse Cinderella: Man walks in to buy shoes, walks out with date

A Sudbury woman says her love story began at work nearly five years ago after selling her fiancée a pair of shoes for a wedding.

Jannik Hobson told CTV News in an online interview it all started Aug. 10, 2018, when her fiancée Nick Channon walked into Call It Spring in the New Sudbury Centre, where she worked as a sales clerk.

Hobson said she had just started her shift when she offered to help Channon, who said he was attending a wedding the next day.

With nothing available in his size, she said she convinced him to try a pair a half size too big with a pair of insoles to make them more comfortable and snug.

The chemistry was noticeable as she helped him try on the shoes, she said, noting the eye contact and smiles between them.

As she was ringing up his purchase and while they were talking about upcoming weekend plans, she asked him if he had "a hot date to the wedding?"

He blushed in response and replied he "didn't have a date," Hobson said.

Seeing the opportunity, she decided to take her shot and offered to give him her number.

He left the store with her name and phone number on his receipt, she said.

Hobson went and bought a classic, little black dress just in case he asked her to be his date to the wedding.

He texted her that night and they had their first date at the wedding the next night.

More than two years later they got engaged and are now planning their wedding.

