The findings and recommendations of a review into two major Manitoba Hydro projects that added billions to the province's debt will be released this week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Pallister said former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall will release his review of the planning and decision-making processes on the Keeyask Generating Station and the Bipole 3 Transmission line on Friday.

Wall was commissioned in late 2019 by the province to conduct an investigative study of the Manitoba Hydro projects which were built by Manitoba's former NDP government.

Pallister said the projects added billions to Manitoba's debt.

The Keeyask Generating Station was originally budgeted to cost $6.5 billion, but was upped to $8.7 billion in 2017.

The Bipole Three Transmission line was first slated to cost $2.2 billion, but more than doubled, hitting $4.5 billion by the end of March 2019, according to the 2018/19 Manitoba Hydro annual report.

"I would hope that members of the opposition would welcome this opportunity to learn more about the history of these projects, to learn more about the decision-making processes that led to their construction," Pallister said.

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the decisions made by Manitoba Hydro over the years were all approved by the Public Utilities Board.

