Review will look at decision to not lay charges against fashion mogul in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is taking a second look at a decision to not lay charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the government will seek Crown attorneys from another province to take a look at the evidence that was brought forward more than a year ago and decide whether charges should be laid.

Nygard faces two sex charges in Quebec and nine in Ontario, dating as far back as the 1980s.

Nygard, who is 81, has denied all allegations.

In Nygard's hometown of Winnipeg, police announced last year they submitted eight cases for consideration by the Crown, but prosecutors decided not to lay charges.

Since then, some women have come forward in Manitoba and said they were victims of Nygard and were not given a full reason as to why charges were not laid.

Goertzen says he lost some sleep over the issue and the right thing to do is to have an outsider take a second look.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022