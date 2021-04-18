Revitalization of Montreal Road in Vanier brings lane closures and detours

The City of Ottawa says a revitalization of Montreal Road in the heart of Vanier will keep Montreal Road down to a single westbound lane for more than a year.

New detours as part of the project came into effect Sunday. It means there will be only a single westbound traffic lane on Montreal Road between St. Laurent Boulevard and the Vanier Parkway until late 2022.

Eastbound commuters will be detoured down McArthur Avenue.

The ongoing $64 million project aims to "construct a vibrant and welcoming main street with a well-balanced transportation network that will allow residents and businesses to thrive," according to the city. It includes burying overhead wires between North River Road and de l'Eglise Street, replacing the water main between North River Road and St. Laurent Boulevard, and adding new streetscaping features to Montreal Road including trees, new street lights and street furniture and improved sidewalks.

The project would also create a three-lane cross section between Vanier Parkway and St. Laurent Boulevard that includes two eastbound lanes, one westbound lane and cycling tracks/lanes in both directions.

The work starting Sunday is to replace the aging water main and other underground infrastructure. Construction of concrete sidewalks, cycle tracks and landscaping is also ongoing.

On-street parking will be prohibited along Montreal Road between Vanier and St. Laurent for the duration of the work and there will be limited side street access. Pedestrian access will be maintained where possible and businesses on Montreal Road remain open.

OC Transpo routes 12, 15, and 20 will also be detoured around construction.