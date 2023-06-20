Revitalization of Westmount Commons Mall might undermine downtown London’s post-pandemic recovery

The new vision for Westmount Commons Mall is being complicated by London’s downtown office policy.

A rezoning request would transform the shopping mall property by adding residential buildings up to 18 storeys tall (total 900 units) and creating 30,000 square metres of office space.

That’s significantly more density and office space than envisioned by the city’s Official Plan.

According The London Plan, the mall property could have residential uses up to six storeys tall and just 2,000 square metres of office space.

“I’m not keen on seeing that much office space outside of our downtown because we are trying to revitalize our downtown,” said Coun. Skylar Franke to her colleagues on the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC).

Office workers provide a steady customer base for downtown merchants who have struggled as the post-pandemic office vacancy rate rose to 25 per cent in the core.

On April 24, ownership of the mall launched an appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) because of a “Lack of Decision” on its rezoning request within the required time period.

At Monday’s meeting of the Planning and Environment Committee, members were asked to establish the position city staff will take at the upcoming OLT hearing:

permit the mall’s request

refuse the mall’s request

support an alternative proposal developed by city planners for a a less intense redevelopment that complies with planning policies

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis admitted having trouble choosing between the mall’s proposal and the staff alternative.

“I see things that I like in both, we just haven’t gotten there in terms of a middle ground,” he explained.

About 14,000 square metres of the mall has already been converted to medical/dental office space, which is not subject to the downtown office policy.

The committee voted 4-1, Lewis opposed, to recommend the less intensive staff alternative as the city’s position.

After the meeting, Coun. Steve Lehman told CTV News that he hopes city staff and the mall can return to PEC with a compromise proposal before the OLT hearing.

“Is it time to re-look at the policy in light of transformational things being done with remote work, online shopping?” Lehman pondered.

Council will make a final decision on its position next week.

No date has been set for the Ontario Land Tribunal hearing.