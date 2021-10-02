Reviving and rehabilitating a Sudbury creek

Over 80 people volunteered their time to plant trees and shrubs in Sudbury along a waterway that runs through the heart of the city.

The Junction Creek Stewardship Committee hosted the event that was made possible through a grant from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

Planting one tree may seem like a small stewardship gesture but officials with the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee said it can have a big impact.

"Sometimes the water temperature is well over twenty and that is not good for fish like brook trout so we are trying to shade the creek," said board director Peter Beckett.



"We are also creating habitat for various animals and birds. And we are using a large number of species so for people who are using the trails in this park they can see some biological diversity."

300 trees and shrubs were planted along a section of the shoreline of the creek that runs through Garson.

"We are trying to restore Junction Creek and a part of that is restoring the shoreline because the trees and plants act as a huge buffer system to absorb and filter any contaminants that are running off from the landscape," said Miranda Virtanen, the executive director of the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee.

Sudbury MPP Jamie West volunteered his time to get his hands dirty planting trees.

"When I talk about being a kid and seeing how polluted Junction Creek was and the fact that we are releasing fish into it and that the water is clean again," said Sudbury New Democrat MPP Jamie West.



"It's just a reflection of Sudbury and how Sudbury transitioned from sort of a black rock to this beautiful green city,"

Over $7000 in trees and shrubs were purchased through a grant from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation. Southview Greenhouse Growers also gave the committee a discount so they could plant more trees.