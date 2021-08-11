'Revolutionary' outdoor theatre coming to downtown Windsor

Downtown Windsor is getting an outdoor theatre experience for five weeks.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says C-O-N-T-A-C-T is an “innovative and revolutionary” theatrical experience.

“We look for places that are cultural hubs that maybe are a little bit dormant due to the pandemic and the lockdown, especially Windsor which is used to millions of cross-border tourists coming to enjoy what Windsor has to offer,” resident Canadian director Charles Roy said.

The COVID-friendly show comes to Windsor directly from London, Paris, Brussels, Rome, Toronto and Ottawa.

“The show premiered in June of last year, caught wildfire through Europe, suddenly there were productions in London, in Sweden, in Belgium, all over Europe,” he said.

Organizers say C-O-N-T-A-C-T is the marriage of dramatic art and mobile technology, bringing safe, outdoor, performances to audiences in downtown Windsor.

The cast members have no spoken lines, but the audio is synced with action and played through a mobile app. The audience can witness the performance as though they’re reading the actors’ minds as the story unfolds.

Downtown Windsor BIA Chair Brian Yeomans is eager for the show debut saying there are three different downtown locations where performances will take place. Maiden Lane, WIFF Alley, and along the Detroit River front.

“To kind of spread out and share the love with downtown because there’s a lot of great businesses down here and we want to make sure that everyone is able to partake.”

AM800’s Dan MacDonald saw a preview Wednesday morning and gives the idea and performances a rave review.

“Oh man it was so cool!” MacDonald adds, “I describe it as the Pokémon Go of theatre because you’re in the show, you hear it, you’re in the city but it’s very intimate because you’re hearing all the sound effects and the dialogue in your ears and I just thought it was so cool getting people out!”

The 45-minute show is performed entirely outdoors, encompassing three different downtown routes. It runs for five weeks from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 19.

The three routes are as follows: