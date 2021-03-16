The reward has doubled in the case of a cowboy who rode off from a B.C. ranch in 2019, never to be seen again.

Ben Tyner had been managing a ranch in the Nicola Valley for months when he suddenly disappeared on Jan. 26 of that year.

The 32-year-old from Wyoming was seen riding his horse east from the Nicola Ranch. He was reported missing two days later, when the still-saddled horse was found roaming the countryside.

More than two years later, Tyner's whereabouts remain unknown. Police believe he was killed, but have not provided information on a possible motive or suspect in the case.

A reward was offered in January, on the two-year anniversary of his disappearance. Since that time, the owner of the ranch has decided to chip in another $15,000, bringing the reward up to $30,000.

According to a Facebook post from Tyner's family, which was shared by B.C. RCMP in an email on Monday, the reward will be given to the person who provides information leading to the discovery of Tyner's body, and the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible.

"We are extremely grateful to John (Liu)," Jen Overstreet Tyner wrote.

She said the American family is still in weekly contact with Mounties north of the border, and that they feel "real progress is being made."

Earlier this year, the Tyner family issued a public plea through the RCMP with help from the FBI.

Unable to come to B.C. due to border restrictions, Jen and Richard Tyner reached out via video.

"The last two years have been filled with horrendous heartache, continued hope and many, many prayers," they said.

"The loss we feel is immeasurable."

They said they're praying that someone with more information will come forward, and gave their thanks to residents of the area who are still searching for signs of the missing man years later.