Reward increases to $20,000 related to Windsor woman’s death

The reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible in the death of a Windsor woman has increased to $20,000.

The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board approved the increase from $5,000 to $20,000 related to the Gerardine Butterfield homicide investigation.

On Saturday, May 25, 2019 around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment at 591 Wellington Avenue and found the 63-year-old’s body. Soon after, the Major Crimes Unit became involved in the matter.

Police are hoping an increase in the reward will help generate more tips in the investigation.

“This investigation remains active, we continue to follow up any leads any tips that we may receive. Unfortunately, it’s been some time since we received any sort of tips that we can act upon,” said Major Crimes Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul.

A year after her death, in May 2020, police the had a “person of interest” in the case. Police believed she was killed several days prior.

“That person still remains a person of interest up until this point. We have no establishment of grounds to take that person from a person of interest to a suspect,” said Faddoul.

Police have also released Butterfield’s photo and a few details about the case.

“She had a small group of friends,” said Faddoul. “Very limited people ever had access to her apartment. She was well liked within the building complex.”

Police hope to speak with anyone that may have seen any suspicious behaviour around 591 Wellington Avenue. Investigators say at times people may not think something they saw or heard would be significant to an investigation, but it may be the one piece of information police are seeking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.