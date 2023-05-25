'Rex block' bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa

There is nothing but sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa for the next several days.

Environment Canada says a ‘Rex block’ is developing in the province, which means most of Ontario will experience an extended period of warm and dry conditions.

The atmospheric blocking pattern is expected to bring hot and sunny weather to Ottawa for the next week.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 18 C.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight. There will be a risk of frost.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 22 C on Friday. The overnight low will be 10 C.

The hot weather will arrive in the capital this weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 27 C.

On Sunday – sunny skies and a high of 28 C.

�� What is a Rex block? It's an atmospheric blocking pattern where high pressure situated north of low pressure prevents the progression of weather systems. It is also named after its discoverer, and does not have anything to do with dinosaurs �� pic.twitter.com/Wq4Dxm8wnl