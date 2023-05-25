'Rex block' bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa
There is nothing but sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa for the next several days.
Environment Canada says a ‘Rex block’ is developing in the province, which means most of Ontario will experience an extended period of warm and dry conditions.
The atmospheric blocking pattern is expected to bring hot and sunny weather to Ottawa for the next week.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 18 C.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight. There will be a risk of frost.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 22 C on Friday. The overnight low will be 10 C.
The hot weather will arrive in the capital this weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 27 C.
On Sunday – sunny skies and a high of 28 C.
�� What is a Rex block? It's an atmospheric blocking pattern where high pressure situated north of low pressure prevents the progression of weather systems. It is also named after its discoverer, and does not have anything to do with dinosaurs �� pic.twitter.com/Wq4Dxm8wnl— ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) May 24, 2023
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter HighwayThe Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
Man’s body found near Pembina Port of Entry: sheriffSheriffs in North Dakota say a dead man has been found in a ditch not far from the Canada-U.S. border on Thursday.
-
'Everyone deserves a second chance': West Shore RCMP highlight successes with restorative justice programIf you do a bad thing, it doesn't make you a bad person. That's the message of a program on the West Shore that is taking a compassionate approach to criminal justice, while saving time and money for the courts.
-
‘Where is the evidence why she left the roadway?’ Causation at issue in closing arguments of Chatham impaired driving trialThe issue of causation was at the centre of closing arguments heard Friday during the trial of a Dresden woman charged in the death of her friend.
-
Vehicle rolls over on Kensington Bridge, public asked to avoid areaAn investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
-
North Vancouver's Grouse Grind set to reopenThe Grouse Grind is set to reopen for the spring and summer season Saturday, according to Metro Vancouver.
-
OPP investigating alleged gun incident at Leamington high schoolEssex County OPP are investigating an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swingThe 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Atlantic premiers call for delay to clean fuel regulations amid rising pricesGas prices are up around the Maritimes Friday. Prince Edward Island saw a five cents a litre jump to $165.6, with a similar story in Nova Scotia -- nearly seven cents -- and six in New Brunswick.