Rib Fest returns to North Bay waterfront this weekend

North Bay’s Shake the Lake Rib Festival returns to the city’s waterfront this weekend.

After a successful debut last year, event organizers said they expect more of the same this year.

“We wanted to make it a little bit bigger and better this year,” said Louise Lowe who’s on the rib fest committee.

“We now have the other side of the waterfront area band shell where we’re going to have larger bands in the evening.”

Last year the festival saw close to 4,000 people pass through the gates.

“I think it’s the atmosphere that brings people down here,” said Lowe.

“It’s a great way to come down with your friends, grab a drink, have some ribs ... It’s an atmosphere where you can come, bring your family and enjoy it all together.”

It’s also one of the only rib fests across the province that’s on the water, attracting people from near and far.

“We’re seeing the numbers bounce back as far as visitors coming in for leisure travel, those numbers are certainly starting to gear up,” said Tourism North Bay executive director Tanya Bedard.

“It’s always exciting to see things happening at the waterfront. It certainty compliments the other attractions that are here. This is such a key feature for us here in North Bay.”

A total of $11,000 was also donated to North Bay’s Food Bank last year, with the local food bank receiving donations again this year.

The event starts Friday and continues until Sunday.