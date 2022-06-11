RibFest grills up a delicious storm in St. Albert
Motorists lined up throughout the parking lot at St. Albert Centre Mall Saturday to get their hands on deliciously smoked and grilled meats at the third annual RibFest.
After starting Friday evening, the drive-thru festival continues until Sunday at 7 p.m., or until supplies sell out, said Craig Malin, president of the St. Albert Rotary Club.
This year three award-winning master grillers and ribbers are grilling up a storm, including pulled pork, ribs, and barbecue chicken. No brisket will be sold, Malin said, due to supply chain issues.
Malin recommended people come and enjoy the festival early since it sold out last year.
"(It was) very successful last year," Malin added. "We are hoping to repeat that this year."
"It's kind of a win-win," Malin said. "People get to come down and have a great meal and not have to cook.
"The money we make off of this goes back into the community and for great projects."
-
Saskatoon police investigate after pedestrian struck by carSaskatoon police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Saturday evening.
-
Sask. town faces 'substantial' flooding after Friday thunderstormA concentrated rainstorm Friday evening left some areas in Rosthern flooded.
-
T-Birds extend WHL final with 3-2 win over Oil KingsThe Seattle Thunderbirds are no strangers to erasing series deficits in the Western Hockey League playoffs this year. And they're doing their best to make the Edmonton Oil Kings nervous.
-
Pride-themed jerseys for youth after-school program help spark inclusive conversationsYouth participating in the Free Play for Kids after-school program will have special jerseys celebrating pride for June.
-
Roughriders defence paces team to victory over Hamilton in season openerThe Saskatchewan Roughriders defence proved to be in mid-season form and kicker Brett Lauther couldn’t miss.
-
B.C. man who sold $15 worth of fentanyl to undercover cop sent to federal prisonA B.C. man who sold $15 worth of fentanyl, which he claimed was methamphetamine, to an undercover police officer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
-
Fundraisers in Edmonton return to in-person events after pandemic pivotsAfter two years of online fundraisers and events, Edmontonians were excited to get out Saturday in-person and with friends for good causes.
-
Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in midtown TorontoA woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Saturday night.
-