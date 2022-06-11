RibFest grills up a delicious storm in St. Albert

Motorists lined up throughout the parking lot at St. Albert Centre Mall Saturday to get their hands on deliciously smoked and grilled meats at the third annual RibFest.

After starting Friday evening, the drive-thru festival continues until Sunday at 7 p.m., or until supplies sell out, said Craig Malin, president of the St. Albert Rotary Club.

This year three award-winning master grillers and ribbers are grilling up a storm, including pulled pork, ribs, and barbecue chicken. No brisket will be sold, Malin said, due to supply chain issues.

Malin recommended people come and enjoy the festival early since it sold out last year.

"(It was) very successful last year," Malin added. "We are hoping to repeat that this year."

"It's kind of a win-win," Malin said. "People get to come down and have a great meal and not have to cook.

"The money we make off of this goes back into the community and for great projects."