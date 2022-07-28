Ribfest is back at Victoria Park
People will be getting their fill this long holiday weekend as tens of thousands are expected to sink their teeth into delicious pork and beef ribs at Victoria Park.
The London Ribfest is back with 10 ribbers from across North America and more than 70 food and craft vendors in the park.
Carolyn Doxtator couldn’t wait and went for lunch. “We come every year, the ribs are always great.” She said.
“It’s a great London vibe,” said Hur Romanchik. “I got a pulled pork sandwich and beans.”
Victor Anast runs Bubba Lou’s BBQ and says he loves the London event saying, “It’s always one of the best that we go to.”
Organizer Doug Hillier says there is something for everyone. “We have lots of food, great entertainment, cold craft beers and lots for the kids to do as well.”
The London Ribfest is on now and runs until Civic Holiday Monday.
