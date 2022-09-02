Ribfest returns in Sudbury at a new location in Bell Park

After a two-year hiatus, Ribfest Sudbury is back for Labour Day weekend.

The popular event is at a new location in Bell Park and is being presented by a new operator. This year's festival will feature five professional rib teams.

This long weekend there is also live music including an AC/DC cover band, a vendors village and activities for kids.

"Ribfest is huge in Sudbury," said Kelsey Cutinello, owner of KC Events and Promotions.

"I have always been a fan. I have always come to the event. When I heard that it wasn't going to happen any longer and Tom from Boss Hog's approached me to pick up the ball, it seemed like a no-brainer and so far, so good."

Ribfest has been smoking and grilling in Sudbury for the past 12 years. It's always taken place downtown and was put on by the Downtown Sudbury BIA. It changed locations this year to Bell Park near the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

"I think the new location is going to be bigger and better than ever," said Tom Diavolitsis, the operator of Boss Hog's BBQ.

"For one, it's licensed. Previously at the BIA there was only a beer tent so you kind of had to wait in line to get ribs, wait in line to get tickets and you wait in line to get in the beer tent. Sometimes, it was just always lines. Here it's wide open."

Teams compete to take home the bragging rights for the best ribs.

"Everyone that purchases food at the rib trucks during this weekend, they report to our info tent and they can vote for their favourite -- people's choice is what we are calling it," said Cutinello.

Teams have their own secret ingredients.

"My secret's very, very simple. It's the rub, the love and the God above," said Diavolitsis.

Ricki Kefalidis of Crabby's BBQ Shack said preparing the ribs is a special craft. The team is the 2019 defending champs and aim to take the title again.

"We are just here doing what we love behind the barbecue in the smokers," said Kefalidis.

"We are bringing all the love, and the rub and all the heat. It's just great to have the community out again."

Organizers said in 2019 more than 50,000 people attended Ribfest. A portion of the proceeds will support two local charities, the YMCA and the Downtown Clean Up Program.