Ribfest returns to Windsor after two-year hiatus

BBQ-lovers in Windsor-Essex will be able to try a variety of ribs and vote for their favourites as the Windsor Ribfest returns to the riverfront Friday.

The event returns with a weekend of food, music, and fun for the first time in two years after being cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's festival will support Noah's House, a Windsor-based mental health charity for youth.

Ribfest will feature ribs and sauce from four different BBQ spots along with classic carnival food and a beer market to wash it all down.

In addition to food options, the festival will feature a kids zone and giant yard games for fun and a line-up of musical acts each night of the weekend.

Ribfest runs from Friday at 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.