Ribfest wraps up in Downtown Kitchener

The grills have been turned off and the booths are coming down.

The Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show has ended after three days in Victoria Park.

The weather was a concern throughout the weekend.

“Friday was fantastic,” said event manager Guy Exley. “The weather held off and we had a record crowd on Friday. Saturday, we had a bit of rain early in the morning and early afternoon but then the rain held off again.”

A good crowd turned out on all three days.

“We had about 10,000 people through the gate on Friday, [Saturday] we had about 12,000-14,000,” said Exley. “We had more last year, but it was the first year since COVID. Given the weather we’ve had, I can’t complain.”

He even joked: “Don’t know if the weather gods like beer and ribs.”

“It’s always good vibes to see everybody just having fun,” said Leroy Fernandes, a griller with Uncle Sam’s. “This weekend we probably went through at least 50 cases of ribs. Beef brisket, we got pulled pork, that’s another 15, 20 boxes or so. Then there’s the chicken, that’s another 20. It’s a lot of meat.”

Fernandes and other vendors start their season in May, travelling from community to community. They do about 12 events throughout the summer and wrap things up in September.

As for the crowd, there’s a little something for everyone.

“All about the meat – ribs and brisket,” said one attendee.

Others were looking forward to sides like blooming onions and mac and cheese.

“First of all, cornbread,” said one man. “We got to go somewhere that has cornbread. And honestly, I think it’s about trying something new.”

He had a method for picking a place to eat.

“You go to the one that has the longest line, probably a good indicator it’s going to be some really good ribs.”

Besides food, craft-brewed beer was on tap, along with live entertainment and a fun zone for kids.

“Lovely for people to just come out and spend more time as a big community,” said another attendee. “It’s great.

Admission was free but organizers were asking visitors to make a donation to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Ribfest raised more than $14,000 last year and also collected 700 lbs. of non-perishable food items for the food bank.

Three sports teams from the University of Waterloo and Waterloo Rugby Club helped staff the event, and in return, Ribfest will make a donation to each team.