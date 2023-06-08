Ribs and Ragtime Garden Party returns at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum

It's a throwback to the early 20th century — the tasty ribs and ragtime outdoor garden party is back this upcoming weekend.

Hosted by the Amherstburg Freedom Museum, the festivities for the 12th annual event kickoff on Saturday, June 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live special musical guests will be "Six Degrees!"

Tickets are going fast, with some still available by contacting the museum.

Proceeds from the event will keep the landmark historical site open and offer educational programs for the community.

Mary-Katherine Whelan is a curator at the museum. Whelan is hopeful for a sold-out event in support of the museum, which celebrates community and the historical significance of a period of rich artistic and cultural black history.

"I know that when the original event was conceived, it was more of the ragtime music associated with that historical period because of Shelton Brooks who was born in Amherstburg and he was a ragtime composer - a famous ragtime composer and that was a tie-in,” said Whelan. “So, we do mention and give honour to those roots."