Rice wins narrow race against Hoyle in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, according to final counts

Just dozens of votes separate the councillor-elect in Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi and her closest competitor, Rhiannon Hoyle.

However, with all of the polls reporting, the race appeared in Jennifer Rice’s favour as of midnight.

According to the unofficial results, Rice, a public servant and former professor, received 32.4 per cent -- or 5,831 ballots -- of the vote.

Hoyle, a University of Alberta senator, received 32.18 per cent of the vote, or 5,792 ballots.

Special ballots still needed to be counted Tuesday.

At midnight, Scott Johnston trailed behind the leaders with 11.68 per cent of the vote, then Glynnis Lieb with 9.78 per cent, Jon Morgan 9.6 per cent, and Jason Carter with 4.36 per cent.

The counts are Edmonton Elections’ unofficial results; they will be verified in the coming days.