Rich, vibrant heritage of the Philippines takes root at The Leaf
The Leaf was in full bloom over the weekend for an event celebrating the rich and vibrant heritage of the Philippines.
Called “7,000+ Islands: Kalikasan, Kultura at Kapwa”, the event closed out a complimentary exhibit at The Leaf which transformed the space into the tropical forests of the Philippines using orchid trees, bamboo pillars and earthy moss.
An interactive discovery table also introduced guests to fruits and plant material native to the country including banana leaves, coconuts and jackfruit.
Amongst the flora, martial artists, dancers and musicians performed, giving visitors a peek into the many facets of Filipino culture.
“It felt like I was in the Philippines. I felt like I was back in Baguio, in the different festivals,” said organizer and performer Aira Villanueva.
She says the event showcases the Filipino community’s connection to the land, as well as the country’s vibrant presence here in Manitoba.
She hopes the cultural show is the first of many.
“Philippines is the first of its kind to host a cultural event here at The Leaf, but I hope it isn’t the last,” she said.
