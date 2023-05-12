Richard Mantha, accused in multiple sexual assaults, to face more charges

The man accused of kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting at least three Calgary women is expected to face more charges on Friday.

Richard Mantha, 59, is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing. Police confirmed to CTV News that additional charges will be laid.

Mantha was arrested and charged in April with kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and many other offences.

The new charges against him will include two more counts of sexual assault and two counts of administering a noxious substance.

It's believed that he picked up three sex workers from Forest Lawn between August 2021 and April 2022 and brought them to the property where he was living in a rental accommodation.

Calgary police, along with RCMP, blocked off the property for an extensive five-day investigation in early April.

According to a CPS search warrant, obtained by CTV News in mid-April, investigators believed they would find a number of pieces of evidence that could lead to additional charges, including "indignation of a human body."

A court appearance on the new charges and a bail hearing is expected at 9 a.m.