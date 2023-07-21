Richmond among 5 places in B.C. where high temperature records were broken or tied Thursday

A city in Metro Vancouver is among five places in British Columbia that broke or tied daily temperature records on Thursday.

With a high of 30.3 C, Richmond experienced its hottest July 20 since 1956, when temperatures reached 29.4 C.

The oldest record broken Thursday happened in Nelson, where the new high of 38.2 C surpassed the previous one set in 1938 by 1.5 degrees.

Close behind is Smithers, where the temperature reached 31.7 C—a whole 1.1 degrees higher than the 1942 record.

In Naksup, the new high temperature record is 35.2 C, up by 0.2 degrees compared to the one set in 2008.

Before Thursday, the last time is was as hot as 31.3 C in Mackenzie was in 1979.

Environment Canada says its records are based on "a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record.”