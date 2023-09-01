Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

A motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Richmond RCMP, in a statement, said the investigation was "actively unfolding" and few details were being released. However, police did confirm they were called to the scene at Blundell Road and Minoru Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and Mounties are anyone with information or dashcam video to call the detachment and quote file number 2023-27770.