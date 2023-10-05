Richmond dog walker struck in face, doused with beverage in random attack: RCMP

Mounties in Richmond are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was randomly attacked while walking her dog last month.

The victim was reportedly assaulted walking near Moffatt and Blundell roads around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to a news release from the Richmond RCMP Thursday.

"The suspect allegedly struck the dog-walker in the face then proceeded to pour some type of beverage over her before fleeing the area on foot," the statement from the detachment says.

"Both parties were not known to one another. The motive for the attack is unclear."

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s with dark, shoulder-length hair. At the time, she was wearing a gray backpack, blue jacket and dark pants.

The assault was not reported by the victim at the time but by a family member "some time later," police added.

"This matter is being treated very seriously and will be investigated fully,” Richmond RCMP Insp. Mark Baxter said in the statement, adding that the area where the assault occurred is heavily travelled by vehicles and pedestrians.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-30282.