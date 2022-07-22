Richmond Hill’s Monet Chun wins 108th Canadian Women’s Amateur in Kitchener, Ont.

For the second straight year, the Canadians Women’s Amateur Championship title is staying north of the border, with Richmond Hill, Ont. native Monet Chun finishing atop the leaderboard.

The final round of the largest non-professional women’s golf tournament in the country wrapped up at Westmount Golf and County Club in Kitchener on Friday.

Chun entered the day holding a six-shot lead thanks to a bogey-free, 7-under 66 on Thursday. After a birdie on 11, she made seven-straight pars to finish her round en route to the Canadian Women’s Amateur title with a score of 5-under par.

“Playing so close to home especially, it’s been nice. It’s my first Canadian [amateur] win and first national win so I’m really excited about that,” Chun told CTV News after the trophy ceremony.

Chun fought off a late charge from fellow Richmond Hill product Alissa Xu, who strung together four birdies in an eight hole stretch from the 6th to the 13th.

“Just trying to make pars out there. Hit lots of greens, lots of fairways was important for me. Just making as many putts as possible,” Chun told CTV News following the trophy ceremony.

With the victory, Chun earned an exemption into the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

The Canadian also qualified for next month’s CP Women’s Open on the LPGA Tour. The pro tournament is scheduled for Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. The start will mark Chun’s pro debut on the LPGA.

“This is my first, [LPGA start] so hopefully it’ll be good. I think a little nerves for sure, but I think it will be exciting,” Chun said.

A total of nine players from Waterloo Region qualified for the amateur tournament in Kitchener, with just two making the midway cut on Wednesday.

Ayr, Ont. golfer Peyton Costabile began the day 11 shots off the lead. She made two birdies on her way to a 2-under 35 on the front nine. She bogeyed three of her final four holes to shoot a 1-over 74, finishing T13 in her first Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship.

“I’m extremely proud and happy that I qualified. I haven’t been home for an event in about three, four years now,” Costabile said. “I just wanted to make as many bridies as I could and I’m pretty proud of how I played today.”

Kitchener’s Brooke Sharpe played in her third Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship. The Laurel Heights Secondary School teacher failed to make the cut in her first two appearances but played herself into the final two rounds of competition.

“When I walked through the front gate, I saw a student there right away. Then I saw them on the course and [other] people I knew,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe finished the tournament in a tie for 57th.

Organizers said around 300 spectators were on the grounds for early morning play, with hundreds more flooding in Friday afternoon.

Host club tournament chair, Lori Spoltore said the event supplied a pro-like atmosphere for the players and fans.

“The week has gone phenomenally,” Spoltore said. I’ve been told [this week was] sort of almost like an LPGA feel tournament. It has been flawless.”

Tournament director, Mary Beth McKenna said the host city and Westmount Golf and Country Club supplied a great experience for the players.

“To be at such a prestigious and phenomenal course such as Westmount Golf and Country Club, we were just so honoured to be here,” McKenna said.

The 2023 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship is scheduled for July 25 to July 28 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.