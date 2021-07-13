Richmond Hospital upgrade: Plans, timeline approved for construction, B.C. premier announces

Plans and timelines for Richmond Hospital's upgrade have been approved, meaning the project can go ahead, B.C.'s premier and health minister announced Tuesday.

The facility's upgrade will happen in four phases and add 113 beds to the hospital's capacity, bringing it to 353.

Included in the project is a nine-floor patient care tower, which will have an emergency department with 22 additional spaces than the previous department. There will also be 11 operating rooms, up from eight.

"One year ago, we were here to announce the scope of the business plan, with more beds and more surgical space, and today we’re taking another important step forward," Premier John Horgan said Tuesday.

"We have approved the plan and timelines for construction on a new, modern patient care tower at the Richmond Hospital. With the largest public health investment in Richmond’s history, we’re going to deliver better and faster care for people while creating thousands of good local jobs, helping build a strong recovery for everyone."

The project is expected to cost $860.8 million, which will be split by the province, Vancouver Coastal Health and the Richmond Hospital Foundation.

Richmond Hospital opened in 1966. The new north tower is expected to be open for patients in 2028.