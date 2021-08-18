Richmond man faces Cannabis Act charges after alleged drug lab fire

A Richmond man has been charged after a fire at a home in the city last month revealed an alleged drug lab, according to police.

Tieng Wei Tsao has been charged with three offences related to the Cannabis Act, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The charges stem from an investigation that began after a July 17 fire in the 5000 block of Calder Court, not far from the intersection of Blundell Road and Railway Avenue.

Firefighters requested assistance from police shortly after 2 p.m. that day after discovering an alleged drug lab inside the burning home, police said.

Richmond RCMP obtained and executed a search warrant with the help of the provincial RCMP's Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team.

Police said they found evidence "consistent with an alleged cannabis drug extraction lab" and seized it from the property during their search.

Tsao has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, altering cannabis by use of an organic solvent, and possession for the purpose of distribution.