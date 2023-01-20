Richmond, Ont. resident wins $1 million with Instant Ultimate

A Richmond, Ont. resident is Ontario's newest millionaire.

Lyle Junkin is $1 million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate.

The 57-year-old retiree told OLG when he scanned his ticket and heard the winning jingle, he thought it must be a glitch.

"When I went to the store to validate it and the machine froze, all the people around me were so amazed," Junkin said.

"My neighbour said to me, 'I heard someone in Richmond won $1 million.' I said, 'That was me!'"

Junkin plans to go on a vacation, share his winnings with his kids, invest and maybe look into purchasing a cottage.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Basics on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville.

Instate Ultimate was available for $100 a play with 40 $1 million top prizes drawn on Dec. 31, 2022.