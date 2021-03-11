Hospitality workers at a federal quarantine hotel in Richmond are threatening to go on strike, unless government takes action to protect their jobs.

Union Unite Here Local 40 president Zahilda Chan said at a news conference Thursday afternoon the 72-hour notice of job action had been completed, and staff could strike at any time.

The union says the job action is in response to the hotel firing more long-term female employees already hit hard by the pandemic.

The union says the hotel plans to fire “most of its laid-off workforce” this month, which includes immigrant women who have worked there for as long as 45 years.

The federal government has been using the Pacific Gateway as a quarantine hotel since last spring.

“It’s been a very stressful time figuring out how to take care of my family. The hotel is firing my laid-off co-workers and threatening to get rid of most of us by the end of March. The government should be doing more to make sure we don’t lose our jobs,” said Elisa Cardona, a laid-off hostess at the Pacific Gateway Hotel via a union statement on March 8.

Stephanie Fung with the union tells CTV News roughly 50 employees from the Pacific Gateway will rally Thursday afternoon outside the building, which is located minutes away from the Vancouver International Airport on Cessna Drive.

The Pacific Gateway Hotel’s media contact has not returned requests for interview at the time of publishing.