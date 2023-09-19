Richmond RCMP appeal for witnesses to collision between motorcycle, pedestrian

Police in Richmond are appealing for witnesses to a collision that left a motorcyclist and a pedestrian with serious injuries last week.

Officers were called around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Richmond RCMP, who say the motorcyclist was travelling west on the curve where Garden City Road turns into Granville Avenue at the time.

Both the person driving the motorcycle and the pedestrian were taken to hospital by paramedics with "significant injuries" Mounties say. No further details were provided, but the RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken the conduct of the case and is asking for anyone with information or dash cam video to come forward by calling 604-278-1212.