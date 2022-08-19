Richmond RCMP investigating shots fired; abandoned truck in Surrey believed to be connected

Richmond Mounties are investigating reports of shots being fired in an incident they say was likely targeted.

Police said they were called to a residential area of east Richmond called Fraserbank Place Thursday afternoon.

"A dark-coloured pickup truck was observed fleeing the scene and investigators have located an abandoned vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident in Surrey," Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

No injuries were reported, police said, adding that investigators would have some areas blocked off while they collect evidence.

Fred Davis told CTV News Vancouver he's lived in the neighbourhood for about 15 years.

"It's a quiet neighbourhood. Really quiet," Davis said.

Davis didn't see the shooting, but said he heard a "popping sound" and then "a car squealing away."

"The man that lives there came driving up in his car and pulled up in his driveway there and got out and looked at his car and he started to go inside," Davis said, adding that he and another neighbour asked him what happened.

"He just said, 'Oh, somebody shot my car.'"

The man told Davis he was unhurt.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area at about 2 p.m. is asked to call police at 604-278-1212.