Richmond RCMP issue warning after trick-or-treater consumes THC candy

A child in Richmond was taken to hospital after eating a candy containing THC on Halloween, prompting a warning from police to parents to check their kids' bags of treats.

Mounties say they were called around 10 p.m. Monday by parents who were concerned that other trick-or-treaters may have been given the same candy. Authorities say the child, along with friends, was collecting candy from homes in a complex 10000 block of Auburn Drive.

While the Richmond RCMP said have only received a single report, a warning was issued with photos of the candy's packaging out of an abundance of caution.

"While we hope this was not an intentional incident, we felt it was important to issue this public warning in the hopes of preventing any other child from inadvertently consuming a THC candy based product” says Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.“

"As parents we are urged to check our children’s candy to ensure its sealed and hasn’t been tampered with but we may not be looking for candies containing THC. We are urging all parents to take that extra few minutes to ensure you read the labels carefully as well as tell your children what to look for on the label so that no other child is affected.”

Authorities are asking any other parents who find THC candies to contact them by calling 604-278-1212.