Richmond RCMP make 'urgent' appeal for additional witnesses to random assaults

Mounties in Richmond say they're "urgently" seeking additional witnesses to a pair of random assaults on women in the city last week.

Richmond RCMP are specifically looking for a man who stopped to assist the second victim to be knocked unconscious on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Buswell Street on Feb. 14.

"Investigators believe he may have witnessed the assault and would like to speak with him directly," police said in a statement Wednesday.

"They would also like to speak with the driver and occupants of a white sport utility vehicle captured on video in the area at the time of one of the assaults."

The first incident occurred around 10 a.m., and was initially believed to be a medical incident. A bystander flagged down an RCMP officer after discovering a woman lying unconscious on the sidewalk. She did not regain consciousness at the scene, and was taken to hospital, police said.

Later that day, a second woman called police to report that she had been randomly assaulted in the same area. She told police she had also been knocked unconscious that morning, but didn't report the incident to police right away.

On Friday, Feb. 17, police arrested 41-year-old Richmond resident Ernesto Mendoza Malgapo in connection to the incidents.

He remained in custody as of Wednesday, and is currently facing one charge of assault causing bodily harm, according to police. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.

Mounties described their statement Wednesday as "an urgent second appeal for more witnesses to come forward."

"Given the typically high volume of traffic and pedestrians near the crime scene during weekday mornings, investigators believe there are further witnesses," police said, asking anyone with information to call them at 604-278-1212 and cite file numbers 2023-4816 and 4877.