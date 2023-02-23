Richmond RCMP release pictures of possible witnesses to alleged stranger attacks on women, plead for more to speak up

Richmond RCMP have released pictures and videos of possible witnesses to a pair of alleged stranger assaults on women last week.

The detachment says this Mercedes SUV was captured on video in the 6400-block of Buswell Street as one of the alleged assaults was taking place.

"We would really like to speak to the driver and/or the occupants of that vehicle,” Cpl. Ian Henderson told reporters during a media availability Thursday.

Police say an officer was flagged down by a bystander just after 10 a.m. after they found a woman lying unconscious.

She was taken to hospital with life-threating injuries.

Police initially believed it was a medical emergency, but after Mounties received a report from a different woman saying she had been attacked in the same area and at around the same time, a criminal investigation was launched.

On Sunday, the detachment announced that 41-year-old Ernesto Mendoza Malgapo was arrested and has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

However, in hopes of laying more charges, investigators are pleading for more people to come forward.

“We have vehicles going by, we have people on the sidewalk, we have a bus loop right here, and yet we have hardly any witnesses coming forward,” said Henderson.

Mounties have also released a video of a man walking away from the area. They believe he assisted the second victim and may have witnessed the alleged attack.

Police say the first victim remains in hospital but is now in stable condition.

Malgalpo remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Anyone who may have witnessed these alleged assaults, or who may have dash cam video from the area, is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.