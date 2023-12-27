Richmond RCMP searching for alleged fraudster

Mounties in Richmond are asking for help finding a man who is wanted on multiple warrants in connection with fraud allegations.

The detachment issued a notice about Richard Irwin Yeltatzie Wednesday, urging anyone who sees him to call 911 and anyone with information about his whereabouts to call local authorities.

"Richmond RCMP (Economic Crimes Unit) have taken numerous steps to locate and arrest Yeltatzie without success," the news release said, adding that Yeltatzie is wanted on 10 warrants out of Richmond connected to two 2020 investigations.

Asked for more information, a spokesperson for the Richmond RCMP pointed to a news release from that named Yelatzie as one of four people alleged to have been operating a "ring" based in Richmond that committed fraud in multiple jurisdictions.

"The identification and subsequent charges against this group has resulted in a significant disruption of a prolific fraud, identity theft and property crime network operating in B.C.,” the statement said, noting that a total 24 criminal charges were approved in that case.

Yelatzie is also facing a number charges on another file out of Richmond where "a residence was allegedly sold by fraudulent means unbeknownst to the homeowner."

Online records show Yelatzie was last due in court in April, when a warrant was issued because he failed to appear.