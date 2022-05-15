Richmond RCMP still looking for missing man last seen on May 9

Police in Richmond, B.C. are renewing their call for help locating a missing man last seen at a Canada Line station nearly two weeks ago.

Nedunchellian Vasse Pushparaj, 64, was last seen walking away from Lansdowne Station on No. 3 Road just before 10 p.m. on May 9, according to a news release from Richmond RCMP.

Police said he was "reportedly very intoxicated" at the time. He also suffers from conditions that require medication.

"It is out of character for Pushparaj to be out of touch this long and his family is extremely concerned for his well-being," RCMP said in their release.

Mounties describe Pushparaj as a South Asian man with a slim build, short grey hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'5" and was last seen wearing black pants and a long-sleeved red shirt.

His main mode of transportation is public transit, and he's known to frequent the Richmond Marina near the Pacific Gateway Hotel, as well as downtown Vancouver, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Pushparaj's whereabouts to contact their local police, quoting Richmond RCMP file number 2022-12168. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.