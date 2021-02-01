Police are looking for witnesses following an early-morning shooting in Richmond.

In a statement Monday morning, the Richmond RCMP said officers were called to a residential area in the east at 12:30 a.m.

According to Mounties, reports suggest there was an "exchange of gunfire between the occupants of two separate vehicles" on Chaldecott Drive near Rathburn Drive.

The drivers and any passengers of the vehicles sped off as police arrived, the RCMP said.

It is early in the investigation, but so far there have been no reports of injuries.

In the RCMP statement, Cpl. Ian Henderson said officers will be in the area Monday speaking to those who live near the scene.

"Police are asking witnesses to come forward. Residents in the area are also encouraged to check their home surveillance and vehicle dash cams to see if they may have captured the incident on video," Henderson said.

Those with more information are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. The file number is 2021-2939.