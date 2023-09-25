Richmond shooting victim ID'd as 'Jackie' Giang Giang Tran
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down in Richmond, B.C., over the weekend as "Jackie" Giang Giang Tran.
Richmond RCMP officers found the 29-year-old fatally wounded after responding to reports of gunfire near Cooney and Anderson roads early Sunday morning.
The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite the efforts of first responders.
On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released Tran's name and asked anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward.
“Our members will be working with the Richmond RCMP over the next few days to canvass the area for witnesses and for CCTV,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a news release.
So far, authorities have not described Tran’s shooting as targeted, or speculated about a possible motive.
In addition to possible witnesses, investigators are looking for anyone who was parked or driving in the areas of Anderson, Cooney, Eckersley or Park roads between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday and who may have dash-cam video.
IHIT can be reached by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
