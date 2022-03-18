iHeartRadio

Richmond Woods residents treated to Indian culture for Holi

Residents of Richmond Woods in London, Ont. enjoy Holi celebrations - Friday, March 18, 2022 (Jim Knight / CTV News)

The Joy of Holi celebrations came to a North London retirement residence Friday afternoon.

Residents were treated to Indian culture and cuisine as a part of the Holi celebrations.

Guests learned about the Hindu holiday celebrated around the world.

While they did not take part in a colour fight, residents had their face masks marked with the bright colours that Holi is known for.

Holi marks the advent of spring.

