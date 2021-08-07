Rick Fall returns home to Sault Ste. Marie

A Sault Ste. Marie runner is back home after an incredible journey. Rick Fall has completed his run from Victoria, B.C. to the Soo in support of Make A Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada.

Fall has been running the equivalent of a marathon every day since leaving Victoria on April 12 to complete the roughly 4,000 kilometre journey.

"It feels like it was yesterday that I left Sault Ste. Marie, but I know that it's been four months," says Fall. "So getting back to that Sault Ste. Marie sign was really, really important to me."

Fall made his way down Great Northern Road to the Civic Centre downtown, where a crowd had gathered to welcome him home.

"I feel awesome," says Fall. "I feel full of energy now that people around me, surrounding me has really...boosted my energy level here and I'm just thrilled that I've got so many people that are helping support the cause."

Fall credits his wife, Collette, for helping him get through his run. He also managed to recruit some local runners to accompany him on the last leg of his journey. Jonathan Mogg, who recently completed his own quest to run every street in Sault Ste. Marie, was one of them.

"It was so emotional to watch Rick finish (and) go so hard at the end," says Mogg. "It is immeasurable the amount of mental fortitude it took him to get to this part of his journey. It is absolutely the coolest thing I've ever seen."

Fall says despite the long run he has just completed, he's not finished yet.

"I'll still keep running for one reason or another, just for health," he says. "I'll slow down with the distances. But I'll still keep running until I can't. I love it so much."

The fundraising isn't finished either. Fall says he will continue to accept donations for Make A Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada until April 2022 - which will mark one full year since the beginning of his run.