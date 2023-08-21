Rick O'Connor, Ottawa's city clerk, retiring after 35 years in public service

A long-time city of Ottawa employee is retiring at the end of the month.

City clerk Rick O'Connor will retire effective Sept. 1 after 35 years in municipal public service.

Interim City Manager Wendy Stephanson said in a memo that O'Connor has served numerous leadership roles with the city.

"During his tenure, he has served as City Clerk, and previously as City Clerk and Solicitor, City Solicitor and Deputy City Clerk in the post-amalgamated organization," Stephanson said. "In these senior leadership roles, Rick championed transparent, accountable and open government initiatives, such as Council’s Accountability Framework, which included the Lobbyist Registry, the Employee Code of Conduct and the routine and pro-active disclosure policies."

O'Connor also served as the city's chief electoral officer for the last four terms of council, managing municipal elections in the city between 2010 and 2022.

"Rick will be missed by the Office of the City Clerk team for his commitment to servant leadership, coaching his people and championing the importance of relationship building, not only within his team, but across the organization," Stephanson said.

City solicitor David White will serve as interim city clerk as of Sept. 1, Stephanson said, while the city looks for a replacement.

It's unclear how long that could take. Stephanson, herself, remains as the interim city manager because a replacement for former city manager Steve Kanellakos still hasn't been found. Interviews were held in the spring, but there has been no word on a new city manager for the nation's capital.