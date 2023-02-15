Rickford makes $1.8M announcement at Sudbury conference
Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford stopped by the Northern Ontario Ag Conference late Wednesday afternoon in Sudbury to make an announcement.
Rickford announced $1.8 million to support agricultural growth in the north. He said the funding will go towards 10 agri-food projects that will help boost local food production, create jobs and grow the sector as a whole.
“We’ve been paying careful attention to the innovations, the research, and the hard work being done by the agri-sector across northern Ontario,” Rickford said.
“It’s not just about fresh accessible foods grown here in northern Ontario for our communities -- it’s about our … existing capacity for that to be integrated into the agriculture supply chain across the country.”
Rickford said the province is paying close attention to the growth in the farming sector in the north as it continues to expand.
-
Central Alberta scratch lottery ticket winner earns $1.5MA Red Deer man is Alberta's newest millionaire after he scratched his lottery ticket.
-
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective FridayJohn Tory has formally submitted his letter of resignation as mayor of Toronto.
-
CBRM waits 7 years for financial reimbursement payouts after thanksgiving stormA Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor is calling on the province to do better when it comes to financial reimbursement after storms.
-
'We just want it done right': Italian Cultural Centre voices concerns about nearby supportive housing projectA new supportive housing project has been given the green light in Vancouver, but a representative for the local community is voicing concerns about safety.
-
Indigenous Edmontonian takes the runway at New York Fashion WeekA 19-year-old Edmonton model has returned from his international debut at New York Fashion Week, a milestone he never thought would come true.
-
-
Health-care vacancies grow in much of B.C. as advocacy ramps upVacancies for health-care positions have grown dramatically since the start of the pandemic in British Columbia’s two smallest health authorities as mayors for rural and remote communities gear up to push for more resources.
-
Nova Scotia must reverse downward student test-score spiral: Education expertWith Nova Scotia student test scores dropping in most areas, one expert says now is the time to reverse a trend that’s been a decade in the works.
-
Dr. John Cowell appoints temporary provisional lead to oversee EMS leadershipA temporary provisional lead of EMS has been appointed, a spokesperson for the Alberta government confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.