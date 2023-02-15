Rickford makes $1.8M announcement at Sudbury conference

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford stopped by the Northern Ontario Ag Conference late Wednesday afternoon in Sudbury to make an announcement.

Rickford announced $1.8 million to support agricultural growth in the north. He said the funding will go towards 10 agri-food projects that will help boost local food production, create jobs and grow the sector as a whole.

“We’ve been paying careful attention to the innovations, the research, and the hard work being done by the agri-sector across northern Ontario,” Rickford said.

“It’s not just about fresh accessible foods grown here in northern Ontario for our communities -- it’s about our … existing capacity for that to be integrated into the agriculture supply chain across the country.”

Rickford said the province is paying close attention to the growth in the farming sector in the north as it continues to expand.