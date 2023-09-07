RIDE program leads to multiple charges for Sarnia driver

A Sarnia driver is facing multiple drug-related charges after going through a RIDE program in Adelaide Metcalfe.

Middlesex County OPP conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program around 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at Kerwood Road and Highway 402.

Police initiated a traffic stop when a 68-year-old Sarnia driver entered the program. The driver was placed under arrested after officers found a “large quantity” of drugs inside the car.

The driver is facing multiple charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Cannabis Act, the Cannabis Control Act, the Highway Traffic Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act including:

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to have insurance card

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court.