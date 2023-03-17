RIDE programs planned in Windsor this St. Patrick’s Day

Windsor police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on St. Patricks’ Day Friday.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will conduct RIDE programs in the city to help keep the roadways safe.

Police say if you’re planning to drink or do drugs, arrange for a designated driver or find another way to get home safely.

