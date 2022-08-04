Ride-share driver charged with sexual assault in Kingston, Ont.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A 50-year-old man is facing charges after police in Kingston, Ont. say a ride-share driver sexually assaulted a passenger.
At approximately 2:20 a.m. on July 3, a woman was walking in the downtown area when an SUV stopped and the driver identified himself as a ride-share and offered her a ride.
"During the short drive, the driver sexually assaulted the victim," police said.
"As the driver slowed for a stop sign the victim was able to flee the vehicle. The driver attempted to grab her, but she slipped away."
Police say the vehicle was located and the driver was identified by officers on July 17.
Hassan Al Madani, 50, is charged with sexual assault, harassment by threatening conduct, harassment by watching and besetting.
-
New Brazilian restaurant aims to create a home for 'forgotten' neighbourhood in TorontoOpening a new Brazilian restaurant in a Toronto neighbourhood where locals have felt 'forgotten' was about creating a home for customers seeking one, the owner says.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo RegionPublic Health says the case is in a man in his 30s.
-
Sudburian charged with impaired driving in fatal crash near OrilliaA 51-year-resident of Sudbury is facing charges in connection with a fatal collision in April on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte Township.
-
Two Yarmouth men face dozens of charges in human trafficking caseTwo men from Yarmouth, N.S., are facing dozens of charges related to human trafficking in a case police say involves multiple victims.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreakThe Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.
-
Downtown Victoria workers offered 'de-escalation' safety training by business associationThe Downtown Victoria Business Association is offering its members a free online de-escalation training session this month.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit issues overdose alertSix drug overdoses within the past four days have prompted the Grey Bruce Health Unit to issue an Opioid Alert.
-
Calgary to see a sunny, seasonal weekendWarmth and stability coming after a windy Friday.
-