‘Ride the Cyclone’ play begins Friday in Sudbury

The play, ‘Ride the Cyclone,’ has been seen across Canada as well as on Broadway. On Friday, it will be performed in front of a Sudbury audience at the Sudbury Theatre Centre in partnership with YES Theatre.

Ride the Cyclone consists of seven actors and a five-piece band. Those involved in the play say it’s an outlandish and funny story.

“Six teenagers wake up in purgatory and a fortune teller says that one of them will have the chance to live again,” said Alessandro Costantini, artistic director of both YES and the STC.

“It’s essentially this competition where each of them has to prove why they deserve to live. It’s really funny, heartwarming. The music is fantastic and in my opinion, it’s one of Canada’s finest and most brilliant musical pieces.”

Performers have been rehearsing five days a week since mid-June. The majority of the cast is from Sudbury and said people can look forward to a fun time.

“They should expect an hour and 20 minutes of absolute fun times,” said performer April Perrin, performer.

"Also this beautiful, heartwarming story about living your life to the fullest and really enjoying it when you’re here."

“I play the amazing Karnak. I’m one of those fortune-telling robots,” said Jude Alexander, another performer.

"I guide the children through this purgatorial place where they all decide who deserves to be the one who survives the accident and you want to see who actually comes through … I think who it is will surprise a lot of people and hopefully they walk away from the show feeling good.”

Ride the Cyclone runs July 29-Aug. 14.